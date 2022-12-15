Snow and heavy winds to hit parts of Connecticut Thursday night into Friday

Parts of northwest Connecticut could see heavy snow Thursday night into Friday.

Snow is expected to begin in those locations this afternoon into the evening, the National Weather Service said. Snowfall continues through Friday and tapers off early Saturday.

Most of Connecticut will get rain and wind. But in higher elevations of northwestern Connecticut, snowfall amounts will vary by location.

The Litchfield Hills of northwest Connecticut could get between 4 to 10 inches of snow, the weather service said Thursday morning . Travel could be difficult in those locations during the Friday morning and evening commutes.

A long duration winter storm will begin later today and continue through the day Friday before ending early Saturday. New Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. No significant changes to forecast snowfall amounts. #nywx #vtwx #mawx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/Q1Qbzz6E7R — NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) December 15, 2022

Slick travel conditions and power outages are possible in northwestern Connecticut, said Garett Argianas, Connecticut Public’s meteorologist.

“Watch out for large puddles and maybe some slushy spots for the Friday morning commute, he said. “Roads will be slick in the hills.”

In a special weather statement , the NWS says most of Hartford County will experience rain Thursday night and Friday, but the northwest corner of the county, where elevations are at or above 1,000 feet, could get heavy wet snow.

“Snow accumulations of 3-6 inches are possible in this small area of the county, including the town of Hartland. Higher amounts are possible toward the Litchfield and Hampden county lines,” the agency said.

Rain is predicted across the coast with high winds possible in some communities. The NWS is maintaining a real-time list of watches, warnings and weather advisories for Connecticut .

Heavier concentrations of snow are expected in New York state, southern Vermont and western Massachusetts, according to the weather service. In those locations, winds could gust as high as 40 mph.