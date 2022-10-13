© 2022 WSHU
Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook families

Published October 13, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT

On Wednesday, a jury in a Connecticut court ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay families of the Sandy Hook massacre almost $1 billion dollars in damages. Jones repeated for years that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a government hoax.

New York Times reporter and author Elizabeth Williamson joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss reactions to and consequences of the jury’s decision.

