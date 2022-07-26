Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.
Music Interview: The Charles Ives Music Festival explores Ives' legacy
The Charles Ives Music Festival begins a new season on Monday, August 1st, 2022. The six concerts this season explore the themes that are essential to the music of Ives: folk music, searching for spirituality, and a leap into an optimistic future. Kate Remington talks with the festival's Artistic Director and founder, Paul Frucht about how the concerts reflect Ives' legacy.