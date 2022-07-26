© 2022 WSHU
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: The Charles Ives Music Festival explores Ives' legacy

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published July 26, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT
a performance of the Charles Ives Music Festival

The Charles Ives Music Festival begins a new season on Monday, August 1st, 2022. The six concerts this season explore the themes that are essential to the music of Ives: folk music, searching for spirituality, and a leap into an optimistic future. Kate Remington talks with the festival's Artistic Director and founder, Paul Frucht about how the concerts reflect Ives' legacy.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
