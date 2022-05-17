© 2022 WSHU
A survivor shares her experience at a Native American boarding school

Published May 17, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
A makeshift memorial for the dozens of Indigenous children who died more than a century ago while attending a boarding school that was once located near in Albuquerque, N.M. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)
Survivors of Native American boarding schools testified last week in Washington that physical and sexual abuse was rampant in those institutions.

Survivor Ramona Charette Klein, a retired educator and an enrolled member of the Turtle Band of Chippewa in Belcourt, North Dakota, spoke to us about her traumatic experience in one of those schools.

