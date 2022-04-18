Music Interview: The Markovs present a family concert

Violinist Alexander Markov, his father Albert and mother Marina, will be presenting a concert on Sunday, April 24th at the Greenwich Performing Arts Center. Alex spoke with Kate Remington about how exciting it is to finally be playing for an audience again, and his family's connection with Ukraine. The concert will open with the Ukrainian National Anthem, and a portion of the ticket sales will go toward a relief fund.

The concert features classical favorites, which Alex will perform with his parents, and include a rock band, Hip Hop Artist, and of course, Alex performing on his custom-made electric violin. Tickets are available at www.markovtickets.live