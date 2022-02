Netflix dropped the first episode of a new documentary series, “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.” It’s been in production for two decades and paints a raw portrait of the rise of a controversial music icon.

NPR’s Eric Deggans discusses where the documentary excels and where it falls short.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.