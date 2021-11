An SUV tore through the crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing at least 5 people and injuring more than 40 others.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from Marti Mikkelson, a reporter at WUWM.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.