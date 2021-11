In the past few years, researchers have found a handful of mammals that glow under UV lights: flying squirrels, wombats and platypuses. Now, we can add pocket gophers to the list.

As Molly Samuel of WABE reports, scientists have some theories but they don’t really know why the animals glow.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.