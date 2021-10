As companies begin to transition to working in person, many Black women are feeling the stress of returning to a space that never felt safe to them.

Natachi Onwuamaegbu first reported this story for our partners at The Washington Post. We hear from some of the women she spoke to.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.