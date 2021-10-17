-
Suffolk County officials have unveiled their updated plan to limit the spread of southern pine beetles and to restore areas they’ve devastated.Executive…
-
Since 2014, New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation has been at war with the southern pine beetle. The bugs come from states like Alabama and…
-
A growing infestation of pine beetles in East Hampton has forced the town to declare a state of emergency that could last until the end of the year.East…
-
New York State will spend $500,000 of its environmental protection fund to remove and replace trees killed by southern pine beetles in the pine barrens of…