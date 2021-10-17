-
Nigerians in the U.S. are concerned that President Donald Trump has added their home country to his travel ban on immigrants. It means they can’t bring…
During the U.N. General Assembly meeting last week, a number of African leaders had lunch with President Donald Trump. They met to discuss U.S.…
In recent months there's been an uptick in suicide attacks by the extremist group Boko Haram in Nigeria and its neighbor to the east Chad. One attack that…
Voters in Nigeria elected a new president this week. Muhammadu Buhari won a decisive victory against incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan, getting almost…