Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has announced new members of a state board that now has the power to revoke police credentials, in addition to training…
Police have bolstered barricades and security at the Capitol in Hartford this week, after the FBI issued warnings about armed threats to state governments…
A Connecticut state senator, who represents parts of Stamford and Derien, resigned ahead of the start of the legislative session on Wednesday. Carlo Leone…
In Connecticut, the residents and staff at some nursing homes began receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination on Friday. Some of the first doses were…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced the state’s COVID-19 vaccination schedule was not disrupted by Wednesday night’s snowstorm, so vaccination…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont told dozens of faith leaders that despite pandemic budget challenges, he does not plan to cut funds for schools that serve…
Governor Ned Lamont has a plan to convince Connecticut residents to be vaccinated, as the FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this…
Governor Andrew Cuomo has suspended indoor dining in New York City, but he did not announce major changes to the zone restrictions for communities in…
Republican Mark Boughton is ending his 20 year career as Mayor of Danbury, Connecticut to head the state’s tax office. Boughton told followers on Facebook…
Governor Ned Lamont announced the launch of a free, rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program that will be implemented in Connecticut schools for students and…