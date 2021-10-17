-
In Connecticut, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump has launched an unconventional campaign to be governor of the state. Joe Visconti wants to…
A Quinnipiac University Poll released on Monday shows Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy leading his Republican challenger Tom Foley 47 to 44. That’s…
The latest Connecticut gubernatorial TV debate was overshadowed by the elephant who was not in the room — Republican candidate Tom Foley. Foley was a no…
Tom Foley, the Republican candidate for governor in Connecticut, is expected to be a no show at tonight’s televised debate on Connecticut’s NBC affiliate.…
A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows Connecticut’s gubernatorial race remains tight – with Democratic incumbent Dannel Malloy at 43…
Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy took advantage of petitioning candidate Joe Visconti's first appearance at a gubernatorial debate to criticize his…
Now that gun rights advocate Joseph Visconti has qualified to be on the ballot for Connecticut governor in November, Republican Tom Foley may be facing…
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton announced on Wednesday that he will once again run for Governor of Connecticut as a Republican candidate.In announcing his…