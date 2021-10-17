-
Next week on Election Day, New Yorkers will decide whether or not to hold a constitutional convention. If they say yes, it will be the first one in about…
There’s some misinformation on social media regarding a key ballot item in next month’s elections on whether to hold a constitutional convention.New…
Add Governor Cuomo’s name to the list of state politicians wary of holding a constitutional convention. Voters get to decide this November whether New…
Voters get a chance to decide in the fall whether the state should have a constitutional convention. Both legislative leaders say, though, they are…
New Yorkers will soon get a chance to decide whether to hold a constitutional convention in New York -- but some government reform groups say some major…
In 2017, New Yorkers will get a chance to vote on whether to hold a convention to change the state’s constitution.It's still two years away, but groups…