-
Vice President Kamala Harris asked Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont if the state can help house some of the 19,000 migrant children that crossed the…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy thanked lawmakers and officials working in child welfare and juvenile justice for closing Connecticut Juvenile Training…
-
Connecticut’s Child Advocate says she supports a bill that would stop schools from putting children into restraints or seclusion except in emergency…
-
Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families is set to close its last juvenile prison by 2018, and on Thursday showed lawmakers a new plan to send…
-
Connecticut is looking at criminal justice reforms to help the budget crisis. WSHU’s Tom Kuser spoke with Senior Political Reporter Ebong Udoma and…
-
A bill that would close Connecticut’s juvenile detention facility in Middletown by 2018 passed the General Assembly Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The…
-
In Connecticut, the Juvenile Justice Policy and Oversight Committee voted in support of a bill on Thursday that would close the Connecticut Juvenile…
-
Governor Dannel Malloy said he thinks the Connecticut Juvenile Training School in Middletown could close by July of 2018. CJTS is the state’s locked…
-
Connecticut lawmakers called a hearing Friday to ask the Department of Children and Families how the state’s two secure juvenile detention facilities, the…
-
The Connecticut General Assembly’s Committee on Children called a hearing on Aug. 12 to discuss recent reports about conditions at the state’s two…