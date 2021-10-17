Connecituct

-
The Kennedy Center in Trumbull, Connecticut has reached a deal with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to deliver personal protective…
A state program that helped Connecticut healthcare workers find childcare has pivoted to help public school workers.Available daycare slots have dropped…
Former U.S. Representative Patrick Kennedy of Rhode Island hailed a new Connecticut law aimed at enforcing a 2008 federal Mental Health Parity Act he…
The Republican President of the Connecticut Senate broke with the majority of his caucus on Tuesday and voted with Democrats to approve several of…