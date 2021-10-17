Caroline Klewinowski

-
Native American community leaders on Long Island met this week to discuss the environmental impact of overdevelopment. That’s as Indigenous fishermen are…
The Connecticut Retail Merchants Association told state leaders on Thursday that they’re running out of options, especially as COVID-19 cases are on the…
Many counties in New York will start counting absentee ballots this week, more than a week after Election Day. The results could be decisive in some local…
The town of Manchester, Connecticut, has made Juneteenth an official town holiday.Juneteenth is meant to commemorate the day in 1865 that the last…
A new law in New York that requires all passengers over the age of 16 to wear a seat belt goes into effect Sunday.Right now, only people in the front…
Suffolk County officials plan to seize the campus of Dowling College in Oakdale, Long Island. The campus closed in 2016 after the school went…
New London, Connecticut, Mayor Michael Passero said Thursday that his city and suburbs are hard hit by income inequality. He told advocates that he…
Suffolk County Police Department stopped and searched Black and Hispanic drivers at higher rates than white drivers. That’s according to a Newsday…
Suffolk County Police shot and killed a man on Monday when he refused to drop a knife.Authorities say a woman called the police on her ex-boyfriend, Paul…
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has a $6 billion budget shortfall due to reduced ridership…