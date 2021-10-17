-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says that the Education Secretary cannot let school districts use federal money to arm teachers.That’s in…
-
Connecticut Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy and other elected officials joined East Hartford students, parents and teachers on Tuesday to rally in…
-
Betsy DeVos was confirmed as the U.S. secretary of education earlier this week, despite massive opposition from public school educators. The reaction to…
-
Over the weekend parents, teachers and school administrators gathered at John F. Kennedy Middle School in Port Jefferson, Long Island, to discuss the…