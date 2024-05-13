Sound Bites: CT needs faster adoption of EVs, state watchdog says

Good morning,

Connecticut has made progress to protect its land, water and air over the last decade — but struggles to control greenhouse gas emissions that worsen climate change, according to the Connecticut Council on Environmental Quality. A report from the state watchdog blames the transportation sector for the emissions increase last year. The Council recommends a faster adoption of electric vehicles, less fuel consumption, and more use of public transit.

2023 also had the most sewer overflows in 10 years that closed or reduced access to Connecticut beaches due to poor water quality.

Another milestone was a record $6.6 million that Connecticut cities and towns generated from a five cent surcharge on mini liquor bottles, known as Nips. That funding is being used to reduce litter and the amount of solid waste sent to landfills.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Phishing scheme affects nearly 800 people. A cyber attack on the Trumbull-based Kennedy Collective compromised sensitive data, including bank account numbers and personal health information. The health care system has provided credit monitoring services to those affected. The breach happened after an employee opened an email that looked to be sent from a familiar address.

New Haven Board of Alders approves Union Station rezoning. Union Station and its adjacent lots have been designated as a "Transit Oriented Community" zone to reduce the need for cars. Developers can now use the land for restaurants, grocery stores, and offices, as well as housing with a special permit.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority could have issues with its next capital plan, according to New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. A comptroller report shows delays in implementing congestion pricing have slowed down infrastructure work, facing a $25 billion funding gap. The authority was buoyed by federal and state bailouts in recent years. Tolls on drivers entering lower Manhattan are set for June amid a number of legal challenges.

Nassau Democrats have called on County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Republican legislators to disclose more details about a volunteer special deputies program. Blakeman called on residents with gun licenses to join a reserve to be deployed during an emergency declaration. He said it is an added safety measure involving mostly retired law enforcement or military veterans. He also clarified that they would not have police powers, and will only be called to secure "critical infrastructure."

Environmentalists want action against New York's solid waste crisis. The proposed Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act, known as Extended Producer Responsibility, would shift the financial burden of package disposal and recycling from local governments to manufacturers. Most towns on Long Island pay between $45 to $85 per ton to dispose of recycled materials. The Citizens Campaign for the Environment said the bill would incentivize manufacturers to produce environmentally friendly and easy-to-recycle packaging.

Another New Haven tenants union calls for action. A group of Ocean Management tenants have formed the State Street Tenants Union after months of waiting for the landlord's response to maintenance concerns. It aims to protect tenants from rent increases without property upkeep and sudden evictions if the property is sold or lost. It also creates a city-defined path to file complaints about rent hikes. The Connecticut Tenants Union and various Ocean tenants unions plan to hold a rally at City Hall to announce the formation of the latest State Street union.

Connecticut museums welcome military service members and their families for free. The National Endowment for the Arts announced that several attractions in the state will participate in the national Blue Star Museums initiative. Since 2010, the select museums have offered free admission to active-duty military personnel and up to five of their family members. The initiative will run from May 18 through Sept. 2.