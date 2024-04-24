Sound Bites: Three NY offshore wind projects canceled

Good morning. New York’s Energy Research and Development Authority has canceled three offshore wind projects — Attentive Energy One, Community Offshore Wind and Excelsior Wind. The authority said the decision is due to technical and commercial complexities.

Despite the setbacks, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $200 million Supportive Manufacturing and Logistics Request to support offshore wind investments. It’s expected the cancellations will delay the state’s goal of developing nine gigawatts of offshore wind by 2035.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Connecticut municipalities won’t receive state aid for early voting. House Speaker Matt Ritter said municipalities will have to wait until next year for a decision on state early voting funding. Polls and staff are expected to cost cities and towns up to $70,000. Only around 18,000 residents turned out to vote early in last month’s presidential primary.

Nassau County's Planned Parenthood employees unionize. The group of 45 employees from Hempstead and Massapequa joined the United Healthcare Workers East. It’s the fastest-growing health care union in New York. They say it’s unclear when contract negotiations will begin.

Former Derby mayoral candidate faces jail time for Jan. 6. Gino DiGiovanni Jr. entered the Capitol for 25 minutes, but did not attack any police. He pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Boyles wants DiGiovanni to serve at least 30 days in jail.

Norwich to replace natural gas pipelines. The city will receive over $10 million to replace the century-old lines. It’s part of the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration program. These funds, combined with another $10 million from 2023, will help replace nine miles of pipes below the city. The project is expected to begin this fall, and be complete by 2029.

Connecticut’s saltmarsh sparrows may become extinct by 2074. The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned on Monday for the bird to join a national list of endangered species. The birds nest in northeastern salt marshes, but rising sea levels and human development are destroying their habitat. The region has lost 87% of its population since 1998.

New York crime victims can access $20 million in assistance. The fund will support the Office of Victim Services in providing counseling, case management, emergency shelter and more to survivors of crime. It was issued in preparation for expected reductions in federal Victims of Crime Act funding to the state. Over 200 state victim assistance programs will remain fully funded through September 2025.

Connecticut DEEP receives $62 million EPA grant. The grantwill be used to expand solar energy investment in Connecticut’s disadvantaged communities. U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) expects the project to cut energy bills, and help the state reach its zero-carbon goal by 2040.