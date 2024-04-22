Sound Bites: Police move in on protesters occupying Yale plaza

Good morning — Police have started to clear out about 400 pro-Palestinian protesters who have set up tents occupying Beineke Plaza at Yale University since Friday night.

The students and community activists have called for Yale to divest in companies that provide military weapons to Israel. University officials had threatened to have the protesters arrested each night if they did not vacate the plaza.

It's unclear if arrests have been made. This story is developing…

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

The man who set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is being tried is a former Long Island resident. Maxwell Azzarello volunteered for Congressman Tom Suozzi's campaign when he ran against Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano in 2013. Azzarello died of his injuries.

Stay vigilant of rabies in eastern Connecticut. Health officials in the shoreline communities have urged residents not to approach or feed wild animals after a raccoon in Niantic tested positive for rabies. It’s the second time in a month that a raccoon has tested positive for the disease. Six dogs in Fairfield had to be quarantined after killing a rabid raccoon at the end of March.

New York will strengthen laws against hate crimes. Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign legislation to increase the number of hate crimes from 66 to 89. Among the new crimes that could be classified as a hate crime are rape, murder and gang assault.

Possible teacher cuts due to ESSER funding expiring. Connecticut superintendents say they’re concerned about student mental health needs, rising special education costs, and other issues as federal relief money expires. A survey from the School and State Finance Project found 95% of district leaders believe the loss of ESSER funding will hurt students and their learning needs, performance and mental health.

West Babylon residents “blindsided” by a new homeless shelter. The shelter, operated by the Family Service League, was built just steps away from a daycare center. Both facilities are on a church property. Parents and local officials say they were not given notice about the shelter’s opening. The town is working to find a new location.

Bristol has a problem with geese. The town is considering lethal and non-lethal methods to control the geese population around Veteran's Memorial Park. Residents say the area is “bombarded” with droppings. A proposal calls for adult geese to be killed with nitrous oxide gas. Town officials say they’ve spent nearly $15,000 on more humane methods, but nothing has worked.

Happy Earth Day! Youth climate activists from Port Washington say they will provide 10 free bus rides to about 2,800 students in the district's middle and high schools. They say they want to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by taking cars off the road. The program was launched before Earth Day to raise awareness about environmental issues.

Terry Sheridan contributed to this story.