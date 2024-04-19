Sound Bites: CT passes bill addressing street takeovers

Good morning,

Connecticut lawmakers passed a bill to address more frequent street takeovers in the state. It allows municipalities to permanently revoke the licenses of repeat offenders and destroy certain seized vehicles after 30 days. The state defines a street takeover as a blockade of vehicles on a public road or parking area. Recent incidents have been reported in Shelton, Milford, West Haven, North Haven and more, and included many out-of-state vehicles.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Connecticut's top public defender denies misconduct. TaShun Bowden-Lewis has been accused of making baseless racism accusations, retaliating against staff who disagree with her, and more. A state commission is debating her firing. Bowden-Lewis is the first Black person in the state to serve as chief public defender.

New York government office hit with cyberattack. The New York State Legislature's bill draftingoffice was hit with a cyberattack, causing the system to be down since early Wednesday. The incident is expected to delay the finalization of the state budget, which is already over two weeks late. Governor Kathy Hochul said she does not believe the attack was politically motivated.

New York issues new fishing regulations. State officials have introduced rules for the legal fishing of sharks to protect endangered species. The state Department of Environmental Conservation requires anglers to release prohibited sharks and keep them submerged. Some of the vulnerable species include sandbar, dusky and sand tiger sharks.

Troubled Long Island nursing home has new oversight. An Albany-based consultant has appointed an independent health care monitor at Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation. That’s after a Nassau judge found the facility failed to pay employee health care to a union benefit fund. The owners of the Woodbury nursing home were expected to make a $2.6 million court-ordered payment this week.

Ellen Ash Peters dies at 94. Connecticut's first female chief justice has passed away at 94. Peters was appointed to the court in 1978 by then-Governor Ella T. Grasso. She took over as chief justice in 1984. Governor Ned Lamont commended her for the landmark Sheff v. O’Neill case in 1996 that ruled Connecticut children have a right to equal educational opportunities.

Greenport Village bulkhead needs emergency repair. Village officials are considering using federal dollars to restore the 30-year-old bulkhead in Mitchell Park. A nor'easter from earlier this month has sped up its decay. The village is also undergoing other upgrades, including an $85,000 overhaul of public restrooms and repairs to stonework and walkways.