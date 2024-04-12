Sound Bites: CT police will enforce speed laws along Route 8 — from the air

Good morning. Connecticut State Police will enforce speed laws along Route 8 — from the air.

The police aviation unit will start by focusing its efforts in the Torrington area. They called the section of Route 8 between there and Harwinton “statistically significant” when it comes to vehicle collisions. Collisions into oncoming traffic throughout the expressway are common. Shelton officials reported 79 crashes in the town’s stretch of Route 8 last year.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Gov. Ned Lamont announces $35.5 million in funding for nonprofits. The grants are part of the Nonprofit Grant Program, administered by the Office of Policy and Management. The funding will cover capital projects, such as facility renovations, new construction, energy conservation improvements and information technology systems. The program has provided over $130 million to nonprofit organizations in the past four years.

A hearing on Connecticut’s chief public defender is scheduled. TaShun Bowden-Lewis is facing charges of discrimination and retaliation against her staff. She denies any wrongdoing. The Public Defender Services Commission may impose discipline, including her termination. Bowden-Lewis can challenge the charges and be represented by an outside attorney, according to state personnel rules.

Some New York Democrats plan to oppose the state budget if it includes a housing packagethat exempts certain tenants from stronger eviction protection laws. They are working on a housing deal to increase housing stock, protect rent-stabilized tenants, and improve rental assistance programs. New York’s budget is more than a week overdue. The current deal includes a 3% statewide cap on rent increases.

Western Suffolk BOCES didn't pre-approve some overtime work. According to the state comptroller's office, the county-based educational system paid out more than $120,000 in overtime without prior written approval. The audit also found there were no documents, such as time sheets, supporting the need for overtime for some employees. The president of the regional board said supervisors verbally approved the overtime. It concluded the agency may have paid more overtime than necessary and urged the board to adopt stronger fiscal controls.

Eastern Connecticut State University wants to recycle a trailer-like building. The demolition of Eastern Hall began two weeks ago and is expected to be completed within the next week. Construction waste materials will be processed at F&G Recycling, reusing about 65% of sheetrock and carpeting. The project will cost $426,400, including site restoration, landscaping, and roadway improvements for Clock Tower Road.