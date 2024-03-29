Sound Bites: Minor earthquake shakes eastern CT

Good morning — Did you feel that?

A small earthquake was recorded near Ledyard in eastern Connecticut. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 1.8 earthquake at 8:20 a.m. Thursday morning. The tremors were felt in Stonington and Mystic, with reports of shaking buildings and loud booms.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

The Town of Babylon is nearing completion of shoreline stabilization project. Babylon will finish a $500,000 construction project to protect an eastern section of Tanner Park in Copiague, near the marina. Work is also being done to another section near Grand Canal in Lindenhurst. Federal pandemic recovery funding will cover almost the full cost.

LIPA has an interim CEO. Long Island Power Authority has appointed John Rhodes as interim CEO following the resignation of Tom Falcone. Rhodes, a former state Public Service Commission chairman, will not face state Senate confirmation. The appointment comes amid tumult over a state legislative plan for a fully public LIPA.

Fewer chemical pollutants are released in Connecticut and nationwide compared to a decade ago, according to the latest 2022 Toxic Release Inventory report from the Environmental Protection Agency. The annual report tracks chemicals released at industrial facilities — including manufacturing plants, electrical power generation and hazardous waste treatment — that can be harmful to the environment and human health. Overall, Connecticut’s data shows a 30% decrease in pollutants released compared to reports from a decade ago, including a 49% decrease in toxins released into the air. Across the U.S., there's been a 21% decline since 2013.

More Long Island Starbucks workers unionize. Employees in Old Westbury and Garden City have voted to join a union. The vote follows the submission of union cards with the National Labor Relations Board, which requires workers to submit union cards or a petition signed by at least 30% of eligible workers. The company plans to negotiate the first contracts with unionized stores this year.

Funding will provide Westhampton homes with quality drinking water. Congress has allocated $1.25 million for a water main extension project near Old Country Road in Westhampton to connect 64 homes contaminated with PFAS. The project will cost $4.1 million and provide quality drinking water to affected residents. The Suffolk County Water Authority will continue efforts to extend public water to affected areas.

Connecticut ghost gun dealer case dissolves. Florida-based Steel Fox Firearms will dissolve in a settlement with Connecticut after selling illegal, untraceable ghost gun parts. The company will surrender its internet domain and deactivate social media accounts. The principal must annually report if they resume selling ghost gun parts; if they do, a $255,000 penalty will be triggered.

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo has welcomed five baby Cotton Patch Geese. The Bridgeport zoo said it's the first time this threatened heritage breed has been born on zoo grounds. The goslings will spend their summer at the zoo, where visitors can see how they grow.