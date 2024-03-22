Sound Bites: CT looks at urging insurance companies to divest from fossil fuel

Good morning — Insurance companies that insure fossil fuel projects could face penalties under a bill moving through the Connecticut legislature. The bill, which cleared committee, would require insurance companies to pay a fee for investing in fossil fuel projects in the state. The money would go into a climate resilience fund to support projects that protect against climate disasters.

Insurance companies have responded to the rise in climate related catastrophes, such as floods and wildfires, by raising premiums in some states, or refusing to sell policies in those states. The fee would apply to new projects, and coverage of existing infrastructure, such as oil and gas-fueled power plants and pipelines.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota introduced a bipartisan Uncheck the Box Act, which prohibits political campaigns from using pre-checked boxes to request recurring campaign contributions from donors. LaLota (R-NY) is the former Republican Suffolk County elections commissioner. He said the measure would require that all terms of the contribution be disclosed clearly on a receipt and permit the cancellation of ongoing contributions upon request.

New York law shifts away from “buyer beware.” Sellers of homes on Long Island will no longer be able to give a $500 credit to homebuyers to skip certain inspections. The amended Property Condition Disclosure Act requires sellers to be upfront about a home's flood and fire history, as well as insurance requirements, which can no longer be waived.

Would you bet on UConn? Connecticut's public safety committee has advanced a bill allowing sports betting on state-based platforms for in-state college teams involving UConn, Yale and Quinnipiac. The bill would allow point spread betting on a game's overall score, but not how players performed. The bill aims to reduce pressure on student-athletes and impulsive betting.

Residents and businesses of Mastic and Lindenhurst are being offered federal assistance after Long Island’s south shore was hit with heavy rains and flooding in January. Sharon Gadbois with the Small Business Administration told the Brookhaven Town Board that homeowners, renters and anyone impacted can apply for a low-interest SBA disaster loan. Gadbois added that businesses hurt financially could also apply for an economic injury disaster loan program.

Two Long Island government employees get a prison sentence. Arthur Cornwall and Sean Williams have been sentenced to one and a half years in prison for defrauding $770,000 from federal pandemic business relief programs. The pair pleaded guilty in June, losing their jobs as New York City Transit Authority and state court officers. They are among 22 Long Islanders accused of stealing from the Paycheck Protection Program and COVID-19 loans and grants.

One of the most important keepers of Native American culture in Connecticut is the topic of a virtual conversation this Saturday at the Institute for American Indian Studies. The presentation will explore the life and legacy of Gladys Tantaquidgeon, a Mohegan medicine woman who worked as an anthropologist and herbalist. She helped to establish the Tantaquidgeon Indian Museum in Uncasville in 1931. It’s recognized as the oldest Native American-owned and operated museum in the country. Tantaquidgeon died in 2005 at age 106.