Sound Bites: Hayes hopes to reduce the 16% of weapons arrests that are CT kids

Good morning. U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) proposed legislation to provide more support to children who face gun violence. The School Violence Prevention Act in Congress would provide grants to create or expand school programs to help children at the highest risk for involvement in gun violence.

An estimated 3 million children nationwide witness a shooting each year. According to 2022 data, Connecticut juveniles made up over 16% of weapon violation arrests. To qualify for grants, organizations must train educators for trauma support and use programs that are proven to be effective at preventing or reducing gun violence among children.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

New York allocated $25 million for local municipalities to implement clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Clean Energy Communities Program provides performance grants that help reduce municipal energy use, lower costs and offer additional support for projects in disadvantaged communities. The state aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

A custodian was arrested for making threats against the Cold Spring Harbor School District. Suffolk County Police arrested Jimmy Martin, 57, following a mass harm threat that he made twice against the school district while speaking to coworkers. He was informed that he did not get a promotion at work.

Cancer is the leading cause of death for the incarcerated. A Yale School of Medicine study found that early- and late-stage cancers are not being detected in the prison healthcare system in Connecticut. The state’s tumor registry database from 2005-16 revealed that late-stage tumor diagnosis was more common among recently released inmates compared to other Connecticut residents. Cancer was the overall leading cause of death in state and federal prisons.

New York makes selling horse meat a crime. The practice carries fines of up to $5,000 for selling pets, shows, racing and wild horses. The warehousing and transporting of the animals under cruel conditions is a misdemeanor. Companion bills could also extend protections to mules and donkeys and ban the sale of injured or disabled horses.

The Navy SEAL Museum in West Sayville has been handed over to Suffolk County a year and a half after its opening. The newest addition will be a monument honoring service dogs who were killed assisting SEALS in action. The LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum attracts 10,000 visitors, including 2,000 students, from 43 states and 19 countries.

A federal investigation is underway into the $10 billion sale of Subway. The Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Roark Capital's acquisition of Subway, worth nearly $10 billion, would create a "sandwich shop monopoly." The FTC could sue to block the merger, reach an agreement with the companies that alleviate its concerns or not take action. Subway is settling into new offices in Connecticut while attempting to complete the deal with Roark.

Electricity customers on Long Island will see higher monthly bills. The LIPA Board of Trustees approved the utility's 2024 budget on Wednesday, resulting in an average monthly bill hike of $20 — an 11.6% increase for average customers. Typical customer bills next year will be $186.71 per month. The growth is primarily due to higher anticipated costs for power and fuel in 2024 and energy costs and loss of cost offsets in 2023.