Sound Bites: Bridgeport’s latest absentee ballot scandal

Good morning. Bridgeport Police have launched an investigation into election tampering after a leaked video allegedly shows a supporter of Mayor Joe Ganim stuffing an absentee ballot box.

John Gomes, who lost the primary to Ganim by 251 votes, has filed a complaint with the state Elections Enforcement Commission. In a statement, Ganim’s campaign said the matter has been sent “in its entirety” to the police.

Authorities are also investigating the source of the leaked video from outside of the government office center in Bridgeport.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is returning campaign money. He received $2,500 in campaign contributions from Suffolk County Police Unions. Tierney wants to weigh whether it is legal or even ethical for him to accept the money. The Suffolk Board of Ethics has issued conflicting advice. Tierney does not belong to a political party, but was supported by Republicans in 2021.

Carjackers stole an Aston Martin from a Westport resident. On Sunday, Westport Police believed they followed the car home and forcibly removed them from the car in the garage. They suffered minor injuries.

A Long Island nurse practitioner will avoid jail time in a plea deal after running a $1.5 million fake COVID-19 vaccination card scheme. Julie DeVuono pleaded guilty to money laundering and forgery charges. She is expected to be sentenced to five years probation and community service in November. She has been fined $15,000 and ordered to pay over $1.2 million in restitution. She also has to surrender her nursing license.

A Milford resident has won $1 million playing a scratch-off ticket. The prize was claimed on Sept. 7. The winning ticket was purchased at a Wheels gas station in Milford. Last week, a Westport resident won $300,000 with a scratch-off.

New York has new rules for help wanted advertisements. Employers will have to disclose how much the job pays under a salary transparency law that went into effect Sunday. The law was created in an effort to give women and people of color a tool to advocate for equal pay for equal work. The rule will affect businesses of at least four people.

This week starts 25 years of PRIDE New Haven! The week-long event is one of Connecticut’s largest LGBTQ+ events and celebrations of queer culture and community. From Sept. 18-24, the festivities begin Monday with a flag raising ceremony on the New Haven Green. Among the events: