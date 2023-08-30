Sound Bites: All New York students have the right to education

Good morning! As the school year begins, New York Attorney General Letitia James and State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa remind schools that every student has the right to a free public education in the state, regardless of their nationality or immigration status.

They notified districts this week as thousands of asylum-seekers arrive in New York City and trickle into the rest of the state. Any student between the ages of 5 and 21 experiencing homelessness, living in shelters or other temporary housing must be allowed to enroll, even if they cannot provide proof of residency or school records.

James said districts that leverage policies to bar undocumented students would violate state enrollment regulations, constitutional and statutory protections.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

The south shore of Long Island may feel effects from tropical hurricanes Franklin and Idalia later this week. There is a risk from high rip currents through Thursday. Meteorologists warn all swimmers to steer clear from surf zones. Waves are expected to be 5-7 feet tall.

Racist “Keep CT White” signs and white supremacist gatherings in Bristol anger community members. Democrats and NAACP leaders have called on Mayor Jeff Caggiano, a Republican, to condemn the series of racist social media posts and gatherings. The posts claim African American political leaders were corrupt and are treasonous for prosecuting former President Donald Trump. Earlier this month, white supremacists appeared in Bristol wearing masks and carrying torches with a sign reading “Keep CT White.”

A New Haven fire lieutenant was arrested for first-degree sexual assault. New Haven Police have been investigating Keith Norfleet since 2022 when he allegedly assaulted someone off duty. Norfleet was released Friday on a $150,000 bond and was placed on administrative leave. He will be arraigned in New Haven Superior Court next week.

Two Suffolk County residents were infected with West Nile virus for the first time this summer season. County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said residents were from Huntington and Southampton, and were both over age 50. They were hospitalized and are now recovering. Officials recommend people use insect repellent, wear long sleeve clothes and avoid going out at night to avoid infection.

Connecticut needs new voting machines before the 2024 election, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said. A proposed $25 million bond package to purchase 3,000 new tabulators is awaiting approval from the State Bond Commission. While the bond may be approved in September, Thomas said that by then, it would take too long to implement the system by the April presidential primaries. The state’s current tabulators are over 20 years old.

A former top New York state attorney’s wrongful termination lawsuit is going to trial. Gina Bianchi, an attorney for the Division of Criminal Justice Services, sued former Commissioner Michael Green for allegedly firing her over her testimony in a sexual harassment investigation. She claims Green attempted to cover-up the investigation and told her to stay out of the case when she attempted to report about alleged workplace misconduct. Bianchi worked for the division for 27 years before being terminated.

Southold Police are wrapping up testing a body camera pilot. On August 11, the cameras were placed on five officers to determine the cameras' increased police oversight, limited bias incidents, civil rights violations and other potential issues. The department plans to test out another series of cameras before purchasing cameras for the entire police force.

Thousands of New York drivers saw their insurance bill unknowingly increase. A new law took effect in August that automatically enrolls drivers in the supplemental spousal liability insurance — even for single New Yorkers. The policy could potentially prevent drivers from being sued by their spouse if they get into car accidents. Drivers could be charged between $20 and $84 annually. Drivers can opt out of the policy by writing directly to the state Department of Financial Services.

Here are 12 invasive plants that Long Island needs to destroy. Known as the “ Dirty Dozen ” these plants can often block sunlight for local plants or kill native plants with toxins, according to environmental groups. These include: porcelain berry, black swallow-wort, oriental bittersweet, autumn olive, Japanese knotweed, Japanese honeysuckle, European buckthorn, mile-a-minute weed, kudzu, Norway maple, sweet autumn clematis and black locust.