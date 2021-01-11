WSHU Public Radio Presents Little Pub Unplugged

The doldrums of winter may have arrived but we’ve got your back. Relax and unwind with us and enjoy some great music from the comfort of your own couch. It’s the latest Little Pub Unplugged concert, a (virtual) celebration of our super-talented, local singer-songwriters!

Our January concert features PJ Pacifico, Griffin Anthony and Benny Mikula (also known as lead singer of the Alpaca Gnomes). All amazing. All different. And all hosted by Profiles in Folk’s Steve Winters.

So settle in with a microbrew or a glass of wine and join us for an evening of incredible music.

The Details:

Little Pub Unplugged — a virtual concert

Thursday, January 28 — 6 to 8 p.m.

Event is free - register here to get the link.

Enjoy, and be well.

Check out the artists’ websites to learn more or support them!