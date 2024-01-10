© 2024 WSHU
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with BLKBOK

By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino Sabrina Garone
Published January 10, 2024 at 3:20 PM EST
courtesy of the artist

From the time he was just a small child, Charles Wilson III – aka BLKBOK – showed extraordinary musical talent. The budding piano virtuoso's family nurtured his interests, which blossomed to include many genres of music: classical, hip-hop, rap, and much more. BLKBOK chose his name, in part, as a way to honor his admiration for Johann Sebastian Bach. Full of energy and positivity, BLKBOK is not just a musician – he is a dynamic and compelling spokesperson for the power of music to inspire and unite us. Suzanne spoke with BLKBOK – who describes himself as an Artist, Pianist, Composer, and Lover of Humans – on how he strives to embody that in everything he does.

Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
