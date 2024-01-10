Conversation with BLKBOK

From the time he was just a small child, Charles Wilson III – aka BLKBOK – showed extraordinary musical talent. The budding piano virtuoso's family nurtured his interests, which blossomed to include many genres of music: classical, hip-hop, rap, and much more. BLKBOK chose his name, in part, as a way to honor his admiration for Johann Sebastian Bach. Full of energy and positivity, BLKBOK is not just a musician – he is a dynamic and compelling spokesperson for the power of music to inspire and unite us. Suzanne spoke with BLKBOK – who describes himself as an Artist, Pianist, Composer, and Lover of Humans – on how he strives to embody that in everything he does.