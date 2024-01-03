Conversation with Jessie Montgomery

“Being an artist is living a life of service.” The words of Jessie Montgomery, who has earned acclaim, awards, and praise for her growing body of work as a composer, violinist, teacher, and activist. The musician credits her many teachers and mentors – and her parents – for opening up worlds to her. Jessie Montgomery shared stories about her experiences – including that time she was a little girl folding programs backstage with a VERY famous American actor before he became famous. She spoke with Suzanne about her life as a musician – and how she expresses her creativity in a few of her non-musical passions, too!