Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Jessie Montgomery

By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino Sabrina Garone
Published January 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
“Being an artist is living a life of service.” The words of Jessie Montgomery, who has earned acclaim, awards, and praise for her growing body of work as a composer, violinist, teacher, and activist. The musician credits her many teachers and mentors – and her parents – for opening up worlds to her. Jessie Montgomery shared stories about her experiences – including that time she was a little girl folding programs backstage with a VERY famous American actor before he became famous. She spoke with Suzanne about her life as a musician – and how she expresses her creativity in a few of her non-musical passions, too!

Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
