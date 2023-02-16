© 2023 WSHU
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Violinist Holly Mulcahy

By Suzanne Bona
Published February 16, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST
Violinist Holly Mulcahy is concertmaster of the Wichita Symphony and has previously held that position in other symphonic orchestras across the country. She is also a busy soloist and chamber musician who regularly performs at a maximum-security prison. Holly Mulcahy is the founder and leader of an organization that strives to “ … help people in need through the power of art, culture, communication, and live music.” She spoke with Suzanne about her passion for bringing music to EVERYONE, and the intelligence and deep thinking she regularly encounters from the inmates she meets.

Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
