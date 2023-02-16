Violinist Holly Mulcahy is concertmaster of the Wichita Symphony and has previously held that position in other symphonic orchestras across the country. She is also a busy soloist and chamber musician who regularly performs at a maximum-security prison. Holly Mulcahy is the founder and leader of an organization that strives to “ … help people in need through the power of art, culture, communication, and live music.” She spoke with Suzanne about her passion for bringing music to EVERYONE, and the intelligence and deep thinking she regularly encounters from the inmates she meets.