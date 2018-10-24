© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

SHU/Hearst Poll: Connecticut Governor’s Race In A Dead Heat

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 24, 2018 at 9:40 AM EDT
lamontstefanowski_apjessicahill_181011.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Connecticut gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski

The Connecticut governor’s race is in a dead heat. That’s according to the latest Sacred Heart University/Hearst Connecticut Media Group poll released on Tuesday.

The poll has Democrat Ned Lamont with 39 percent, Republican Bob Stefanowski with 36 percent, and unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel with 8 percent.

Sacred Heart University Political Science Professor Gary Rose said the gap between Lamont and Stefanowski has narrowed from 6 to 3 points in a month.

“The number of undecided voters has been shrinking, which shows that the race has been hardening and that voters are starting to really make their final decisions because not that long ago the percentage of undecided voters was substantially higher.”  

Undecided voters still account for nearly 15 percent of the survey. The poll of 500 likely Connecticut voters was conducted between October 13 and 17. It has an error rate of plus or minus 4 percent.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutElectionsNed LamontBob Stefanowski
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
