Medical Marijuana Approved For 8 More Conditions In Connecticut

The Connecticut legislature’s Regulation Review committee has approved eight new conditions for medical marijuana use, brining the total number of approved conditions to 30.

Lora Rae Anderson, communications director with the state’s Department of Consumer Protection, said, “I think all of us have a family member, a friend, a neighbor who have gone through treatment for a terrible disease and maybe they had experimented with one thing, experimented with another thing...and oftentimes all you want is another option.”

Anderson says the medical marijuana option will now exist for more patients.

Some of the new conditions include severe rheumatoid arthritis, intractable headache syndromes, and neuropathic facial pain.

The committee also approved two conditions for patients under 18: muscular dystrophy and brittle bone disease.

Anderson says the new conditions still need approval from the secretary of the state.