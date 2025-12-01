Courtney Barnett performs a mini concert

Today, we've got a mini-concert with Courtney Barnett. The Australian musician broke out in 2015 with Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit.

Barnett has been a guest on World Cafe several times. Most recently, she joined us in 2023 to talk about her instrumental album, End of the Day (music from the film Anonymous Club).

There's new music from Barnett on the horizon, but to tide us over in the meantime, we've got a set recorded at the 2025 XPoNential Music Festival. Enjoy.

Set List

"Avant Gardener"

"Stay In Your Lane"

"Pedestrian at Best"

"History Eraser"

"Nobody Really Cares If You Don't Go to the Party"

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our senior producer is Kimberly Junod.