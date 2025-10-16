© 2025 WSHU
Take a tour of Leonard Cohen's Montreal

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published October 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
A mural of Leonard Cohen on Saint Laurent Boulevard in Montreal
Miguel Perez
/
WXPN
A mural of Leonard Cohen on Saint Laurent Boulevard in Montreal

In Montreal, Leonard Cohen is an almost mythical figure. His presence is everywhere. His portrait watches over the streets in murals, tourists visit his old haunts like pilgrims, and all over the city, you'll find landmarks that he wrote about in his songs.

But despite that mythical status, when Cohen was still alive, he was also kind of just a normal guy who really loved his hometown.

"As he got older, he'd walk around the streets in his slippers 'cause they were more comfortable," says Ruby Roy.

Roy's a guide who's given countless tours of Cohen's Montreal. As part of our latest Sense of Place trip to this great Canadian city, Roy talks about how Cohen left his mark on the city, how the city left it's mark on him, plus she shares her own story of meeting Cohen on an airplane.

"He said, 'Do you like my work?' and I said, 'Honestly, it's really depressing.' And he laughed," Roy recalls.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
