The beat goes on: Marcus Gilmore steps forward at the Vanguard

Drummer Marcus Gilmore has been subtly shaping the pulse of modern jazz since he was a teenager. Now in his late 30s, his shapeshifting mastery of his instrument has made him one of the most sought-after percussionists in the field.

The late legend Chick Corea recruited his services, as did other innovators of the past few decades such as Steve Coleman, Vijay Iyer and Ambrose Akinmusire. When Gilmore picks up the sticks, people pay attention.

So it was a milestone for Gilmore when, in May, he released his first recording as a leader: Journey to the New, recorded at the historic Village Vanguard.