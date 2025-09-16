Kokoroko's set for World Cafe made heartbeats bounce

Right away, when we listened to Kokoroko's music in our weekly World Cafe meeting, we knew we had to get them in to record a live session.

The London-based septet, led by bandleaders Sheila Maurice-Grey and Onome Edgeworth, fill the stage with instruments and energy. On their latest album, Tuff Times Never Last, they weave grooves that you can't not dance to, with Maurice-Grey acting as a kind of conductor for both the band and the audience.

The new record is a vibrant collage of influences, which you'll hear all about in this session, along with their live performances.

Set List

"Closer To Me"

"Never Lost"

"Sweetie"

"Just Can't Wait"

