© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kokoroko's set for World Cafe made heartbeats bounce

WSHU | By Miguel Perez,
Raina Douris
Published September 16, 2025 at 12:53 PM EDT
WXPN/World Cafe

Right away, when we listened to Kokoroko's music in our weekly World Cafe meeting, we knew we had to get them in to record a live session.

The London-based septet, led by bandleaders Sheila Maurice-Grey and Onome Edgeworth, fill the stage with instruments and energy. On their latest album, Tuff Times Never Last, they weave grooves that you can't not dance to, with Maurice-Grey acting as a kind of conductor for both the band and the audience.

The new record is a vibrant collage of influences, which you'll hear all about in this session, along with their live performances.

Set List

  • "Closer To Me"
  • "Never Lost"
  • "Sweetie"
  • "Just Can't Wait"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris