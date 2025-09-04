HAIM sisters on family roots, fame, and their bold new album

We're joined by the principal members of the band HAIM: Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.

The sisters first performed together at the encouragement of their parents, who were musicians themselves – the family band performed farmers markets, community events – covering easy listening rock songs. That sort of thing.

Together they formed HAIM in 2007. At the time the two youngest sisters were still in their teens. They'd play anywhere they could get a gig, sometimes multiple times a week. In 2013, they released their critically acclaimed debut album Days Are Gone and the rest is history.

These days HAIM is one of the biggest and most popular rock bands in the world. HAIM's fourth studio album dropped earlier this summer, it's called I Quit.

The Haim sisters join us in the studio to talk about making the latest record and getting the perfect drum sound. They also get into growing up in the San Fernando Valley and the shocking lyrics in the new album that is about a true story from their high school.