Al Jardine on Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys, and finding harmony again

It's hard to think of an American rock band more distinct and influential than The Beach Boys. There's no mistaking their catchy songwriting, or their stacked harmonies – the band's signature sound. Our guest this week is Al Jardine, one of the original core "Beach Boys" Alongside Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, and Mike Love. Al Jardine was the rhythm guitarist, and one of the few Beach Boys not related to the Wilson family. He sang lead vocals on a handful of songs, including their smash hit "Help Me Rhonda."

Jardine left the Beach Boys in 1998 and has toured solo ever since. He also remained close friends with Brian Wilson, who died this past June. He even sang lead vocals for the single off one of Wilson's last studio albums: "No Pier Pressure." Jardine, like all the other Beach Boys, has a beautiful voice, and a keen sense for harmony and melody. He just released an EP called Islands In The Sun, and he's touring it with Brian Wilson's band.

Al Jardine talked with Bullseye about Brian's passing, growing up making music with the Beach Boys, and rediscovering the magic of The Beach Boys compositions in his later experiences with their music.

