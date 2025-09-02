Acadiana Music Showcase: Babineaux Sisters

Southwest Louisiana is one of the most unique areas of the United States. Officially known as Acadiana, the region is home to a wide range of cultural influences — from Cajun, Creole, Indigenous American, African and more. Our monthly series, Acadiana Music Showcase, produced by our friends at Lafayette, La., affiliate station KRVS, explores this vibrant cultural melting pot through music.

Today, we have a mini-concert with The Babineaux Sisters. Gracie and Julie Babineaux have been making Cajun music for over a decade, writing and performing in Louisiana French. They have a new album, Sans Soulier, due out in October.

Set List

"Bebe"

"Comme-Ci Comme-Ca"

"Charpentier"

