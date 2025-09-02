© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Acadiana Music Showcase: Babineaux Sisters

WSHU | By Miguel Perez,
Stephen Kallao
Published September 2, 2025 at 2:21 PM EDT
Ira Sockowitz/Courtesy of the artist

Southwest Louisiana is one of the most unique areas of the United States. Officially known as Acadiana, the region is home to a wide range of cultural influences — from Cajun, Creole, Indigenous American, African and more. Our monthly series, Acadiana Music Showcase, produced by our friends at Lafayette, La., affiliate station KRVS, explores this vibrant cultural melting pot through music.

Today, we have a mini-concert with The Babineaux Sisters. Gracie and Julie Babineaux have been making Cajun music for over a decade, writing and performing in Louisiana French. They have a new album, Sans Soulier, due out in October.

Set List

  • "Bebe"
  • "Comme-Ci Comme-Ca"
  • "Charpentier"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Music
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao