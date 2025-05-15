Wilco guitarist Nels Cline on his latest solo record, 'Consentrik Quartet'

Nels Cline is a guy you want with you in the studio. In a career that's spanned over 40 years, he's played with hundreds of musicians, dealing in anything from avant-garde jazz to lo-fi punk, alongside folks like Thurston Moore, Mike Watt, Yoko Ono and Carla Bozulich.

Of course, Cline has been a cool, steady hand in Wilco for the last two decades. So when the LA-born composer and guitarist gathers some great players for a new album, you know we'd pay close attention. Consentrik Quartet features saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock, drummer Tom Rainey and double-bassist Chris Lightcap.

In this session, Nels will talk about making Consentrik Quartet and his time living in New York City during the '70s. Plus, as a guy who's played with a lot of great musicians over the years, Cline shares what he looks for in a collaborator.

Featured Songs

"The Returning Angel"

"The 23"

"Satomi"

"Time Of No Sirens"

"Surplus"

"Inner Wall"

