Music from South America, Spain and ... Mars?

WSHU | By Felix Contreras,
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published May 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Clemente Ruiz/Courtesy of the artist
Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Cedrick Bixler-Zavala of the band The Mars Volta.

Some musicians are never satisfied with the status quo, either their own of something imposed on them. This week features a couple of different bands that have forged their own particular musical path, while some of the other musicians this week make big noises in ways that may sound familiar.

Either way, it's a win for us listeners. Enjoy the show.

Featured artists and songs:

  • Natalia Bernal, "Más Allá"
  • Jaze, "mil procedimientos"
  • The Mars Volta, "Fin," "Enlazan las tinieblas," Alba del orate," Lucro sucio"
  • Diego Mema, "la forma de quererte"
  • The Rumba Madre, "Abuela"
  • Junior Zamora, "Salsa y Clase"
Music
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
