Music from South America, Spain and ... Mars?
Some musicians are never satisfied with the status quo, either their own of something imposed on them. This week features a couple of different bands that have forged their own particular musical path, while some of the other musicians this week make big noises in ways that may sound familiar.
Either way, it's a win for us listeners. Enjoy the show.
Featured artists and songs:
- Natalia Bernal, "Más Allá"
- Jaze, "mil procedimientos"
- The Mars Volta, "Fin," "Enlazan las tinieblas," Alba del orate," Lucro sucio"
- Diego Mema, "la forma de quererte"
- The Rumba Madre, "Abuela"
- Junior Zamora, "Salsa y Clase"