Neal Francis loves a throwback

Neal Francis has always appreciated a throwback.

Back in 2022, the long-haired piano-playing songwriter appeared on World Cafe to talk about recording the album he released that year, In Plain Sight.

It was recorded entirely to tape in an old church and took cues from '70s rock and R&B. Now, Francis is back with a new album called Return To Zero, where he keeps exploring the rock music of that decade, this time through the lens of disco and funk.

Like all of his past work, Francis recorded it without any digital programming. In this session, Neal Francis performs songs from Return To Zero, and some older cuts, in front of a live audience at WXPN's Free At Noon concert in Philadelphia.

Set List