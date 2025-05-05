For Laura Marling, parenthood was a boon of creativity

After the birth of her daughter, Laura Marling thought it might be the end of the road for her songwriting career.

"I guess I'd been programmed to think parenthood or motherhood was the end of desire, in a way — and the end of the self. And I was so pleasantly surprised by that not being the case," she says.

In this session, Marling joins us to talk about making her latest album, Patterns in Repeat, and the ways in which parenthood has been a source of clarity and inspiration for the English musician.

"Patterns that play out over generations are fascinating, and they are a huge part of the kind of person you are — and what kind of parent you might be," she says.

Plus, Marling performs songs from Patterns in Repeat.

Set List

"Caroline"

"Child of Mine"

"Looking Back"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.