How Palmyra tapped into a true collaborative spirit on 'Restless'

The members of Palmyra met on the campus of James Madison University. Early on, they knew that it was going to be a truly collaborative project, says their bassist, Manoa Bell.

"It felt like, from the get-go, it was always the idea that we would kind of be three equal members, and I think a lot of that came from having our own projects separately beforehand," Bell says.

In this session, Bell, Teddy Chipouras and Sasha Landon talk about their new album, Restless; recruiting Jake Cochran, of Illiterate Light, to produce and lend drums; and that time they spent a year in Boston. Plus, Palmyra perform songs from Restless.

Set List

"Buffalo"

"Arizona"

"Shape I'm In"

