How Palmyra tapped into a true collaborative spirit on 'Restless'

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published May 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
World Cafe/NPR

The members of Palmyra met on the campus of James Madison University. Early on, they knew that it was going to be a truly collaborative project, says their bassist, Manoa Bell.

"It felt like, from the get-go, it was always the idea that we would kind of be three equal members, and I think a lot of that came from having our own projects separately beforehand," Bell says.

In this session, Bell, Teddy Chipouras and Sasha Landon talk about their new album, Restless; recruiting Jake Cochran, of Illiterate Light, to produce and lend drums; and that time they spent a year in Boston. Plus, Palmyra perform songs from Restless.

Set List

  • "Buffalo"
  • "Arizona"
  • "Shape I'm In"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
