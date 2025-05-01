From the Top: Eco-Artists

We're hearing great performances from young musicians who are inspired to connect their artistry with nature and their communities. A teen composer describes working with elementary school kids to create instruments out of trash and we hear from an 18-year-old violinist who reflects on the recent fires in her hometown of Altadena, California. Musicians, educators, eco-artists and sisters Josie and Sophie Davis join as co-hosts.

From the Top celebrates young classically-trained musicians. Through NPR broadcasts and digital content, and the Learning and Media Lab Fellowship, From the Top empowers young musicians to use their music and stories to engage and inspire audiences of all ages.