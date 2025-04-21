Noeline Hofmann's debut EP is a vision of Wild Rose Country

There's nothing quite like the idea of the Wild West, whose rugged frontier so easily jumps to life in pictures and songs.

Noeline Hofmann, who grew up in Alberta, Canada, has a gift for conveying that imagery. Aside from her knack for songwriting, she spent years working as a rancher, while performing at open mic nights across Southern Canada.

Then, one of her songs caught the attention of country star Zach Bryan, who invited Hofmann to perform "Purple Gas" for his Belting Bronco series.

In this session, Hofmann joins us to talk about ultimately collaborating with Bryan on her latest EP, plus she performs songs from Purple Gas in the studio.

Set List

"August"

"The Way You Bring Me to Tears"

"The Bullfighter"

"Purple Gas"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.