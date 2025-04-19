Bartees Strange faces his fears on 'Horror'

What is your biggest fear? What's that thing that makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up? Makes your skin crawl? Makes you feel that pit in your stomach?

Fear can be unpleasant, but it's also a survival instinct. Sometimes, it can even be fun, like when you watch a scary movie. In today's session, recorded in front of an audience at World Cafe Live in Philly, Bartees Strange talks about his new album, Horror.

It's an album that sees him facing fears, dissecting them and being shaped by them. He also talks about how he had to conquer fear to make the album, about working with Jack Antonoff, about how his survival instinct helped him choose the city he lives in, and about navigating the indie rock sphere as a Black musician.

Set List

"Sober"

"Baltimore"

"Backseat Banton"

"17"

