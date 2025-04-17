Momma's latest album chronicles life on the road

Today, we're turning up the volume with some absolutely smashing indie rock from Momma.

The Brooklyn band's fourth studio album, Welcome to My Blue Sky, is a chronicle of stories pulled from their first tour, including "Ohio All the Time."

In this mini-concert, the band joins us in the studio and we'll get to know the four-piece a little bit better, as Etta Friedman, Allegra Weingarten, Aron Kobayashi Ritch and Preston Fulks talk about the strangest experience they've had on stage, thanks to one of rock's most unique frontmen.

Set List

"Ohio All The Time"

"I Want You (Fever)"

"Rodeo"

"Last Kiss"

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our senior producer is Kimberly Junod.